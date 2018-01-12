Delhiwale: Old Faridabad’s unexpected getaway

We’re always finding strategies for getting away from it all. Our newest discovery may sound weird but, dear reader, keep faith in us, as we tell you of an extraordinary foot overbridge hanging high above the madding crowd and other distractions.

The unusually long foot overbridge at exit gate 3 at Old Faridabad Metro Station does the trick for us. We gain a sort of invigorating solace doing the 10-minute walk across its entire length.

The booming echo of endless traffic on the highway far below is actually soothing. Along with the comforting thought that we’re not entangled in an irritating car queue. In fact, it feels very quiet and meditative here.

Mind you. There’s nothing at all special about the overhead view of grim high rises and bare brick tenements defining the contemporary National Capital Region. But that helps in concentrating all the attention to the immediate world around us — we swear we could hear our own breathing. The corridor itself is admittedly windy because of its build — rather like standing atop a hill.

Walking across on a weekday afternoon meant we had the walkway almost to ourselves. We did spot a young man hovering by the railing, while another guy stood silently nearby. Remarkably, neither of them wielded cellphones. On coming across more such loners who were idly hanging out here lost in their own thoughts, we realised that the bridge is a city getaway for quite a few. We also came across a band of girls taking non-stop selfies, but they must have been passing commuters.

Even most of the commuters who occasionally walked past did not seem to be in any particular hurry, as though they had nary a concern, no pressing deadlines.

Here we also felt the profound satisfaction of leaving the known world of our Delhi far behind and coming to remote Old Faridabad. A sense of achievement made us feel grateful to the Violet Line Metro — it took us just half hour to reach such a far-flung corner from the city center.

After a while, we returned to the platform to board the train, our soul refreshed and again ready to take on this teeming metropolis.