Delhiwale: Outside her Facebook wall

Imagine you live in a sprawling bungalow in New Delhi, complete with a grand staircase and lovingly tended gardens.

A dream come true?

Well, we know somebody who lives in a place like that. But she mainly confines herself to her bedroom where she has scrawled lines from songs and poems on a wall. “Sometimes, I also dance by myself alone in this room,” says Isha Waziri, 19, who studies philosophy and phycology at Delhi University.

Isha’s parents dote on their artistic daughter and don’t mind that she devotes most her time, when at home, in this colourful bedroom. We spot a line from the Solitary Reaper on that wall. There are also lines from songs by Led Zeppelin and One Direction. The bathroom door, too, hasn’t been ignored — one side is scrawled with ‘Wash yourself of yourself’.

That’s a line by poet Rumi, explains Ms Waziri.

“My only roommate is Romeo who doesn’t speak at all!” she says. This is not surprising as ‘Romeo’ is her mini-fridge.

However, these days the young woman is starting to feel that simply staring at the same lines on that wall, over and over, has become boring. “Maybe, I’ll paint some other songs and poems, really thinking about that....”

Even so, we figure this wall pretty much beats any wall on Facebook.