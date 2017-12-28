 Delhiwale: Queen of the desserts | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhiwale: Queen of the desserts

The journey of this mithai begins in a large pot where sweetened milk is simmered till it turns into brown slush

delhi Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:57 IST
Mayank Austen Soofi
Milk cake is this pride of Delhi desserts is sold in almost every sweet shop
Milk cake is this pride of Delhi desserts is sold in almost every sweet shop(Mayank Austen Soofi / HT Photo)

Some mysteries should never be solved. Why ask how the sticky, gooey milk cake is made? Why ruin the romance by disclosing that this luscious mithai, which looks like beehive and tastes of ambrosia, is made of nothing but milk and sugar?

This pride of Delhi desserts is sold in almost every sweet shop, but the purity of the full-cream milk used to make it is said to determine the quality. To get the best milk cake in town, you have to step into Kucha Ghasi Ram, a narrow lane near Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk.

Facing a salon, the hole-in-the-wall Hemchand Ladli Prashad milk shop seems a conspiracy by milk cake lovers to keep the place a secret. There are no chairs, no tables. The shop’s best product is hidden among a range of other dairy products such as barfi, rabri, dahi and chai. But you’ll soon spot the milk cake halwai — he is always seen simmering sweetened milk in a huge pot, stirring it for hours. As it start leaving brownish streaks, the grainy, slushy mixture of half-evaporated milk is transferred into a tray and steamed till it sets.

Cut into slices and eaten, milk cake immediately fills the mouth with sugary sap. The smell of condensed milk engulfs the senses as a piece of the cake slips down the throat.

The morsels stick in the crevices of your teeth. You roll your tongue all around to get them, and then coax them to melt into nothingness.

This is double joy, and you’ve just had your first bite.

On the wall of Hemchand Ladli Prashad are the framed portraits of Hemchand, the founder, his son, the late Ladli, and his grandson, Gopi Kishan, who passed away three years ago. The shop is now run by his great-grandson Anup.

WIn other words, the milk cake is here to stay.

more from delhi
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you