Delhiwale: Souvenirs of the old Chanakya and tickets to city’s past

Chanakya Cinema in Chankayapuri shut down in 2007 – its building was demolished two years later.

The old Sangam Cinema in RK Puram, too, was later razed. It has been replaced by a high-end commercial complex filled with cafes, restaurants and a multiplex.

The single-screen Imperial Cinema in Paharganj shut down in 2015. It remains a locked building.

The colonial-era Plaza and Rivoli in Connaught Place were taken over by a multiplex chain. So was Odeon in 2009.

The oldest British-era theatre in Connaught Place, Regal, which was built in 1932, shut down early this year. The board outside still shows the faded poster of the movie that was screened the week of its closure (Philauri).

Shakuntalam theatre in Pragati Maidan closed in 2012.

The Chankaya theater, however, reopened in September as a three-screen multiplex. Quite a few generations of Delhiwale preserve the memory of Chankaya in their hearts as a “picture hall” where the movie-watching experience was almost always followed by a meal in Nirula’s restaurant, which was inside the theatre building. Some would prefer the momo stalls outside.

Those days are now private histories of individual Delhiites. But we have preserved that time in the form of old movie tickets as well as old newspaper ads of new releases.

Today, we show them to you so that you may revisit your old days. If you had the misfortune to born a bit too late, here’s your opportunity to get a sense of Delhi experience that is dear to so many of your fellow Delhiwalas.

Take a look: