Delhiwale: The bar a world away

The scent of chilly chicken suffuses the dimly lit room. At the first glance this could be just about any bar in town — complete with Haryanvi pop blaring from the TV.

But the Red Resto Bar is something else. The five-year-old establishment is the only real watering hole in the red light district at GB Road.

Here, you can inspect an illuminated reproduction of a Leonid Afremov painting while contemplating the vast range of chilled beers. Along with stronger stuff such as scotch or favoured cocktails Bloody Mary and Sex on the Beach.

Here, there is a sense of being nowhere on earth, with no inkling of the chaotic world outside.

Two men guzzling down beer are slouched at the next table, while friendly and good-natured waiters are huddled near the kitchen. “It’s not always so quiet,” one of them tells us. “Come back on a hectic Friday evening.”

Now, four people make their appearance, demanding chicken lollipop and a song featuring dancer Sapna Chaudhary. The cashier obliges immediately. A few seconds later, the bar resounds with the foot-tapping song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’.

Soon afterwards, we pay our bill and stroll outside, heading for New Delhi Railway Station. It’s only 10 minutes away, but a different world altogether.