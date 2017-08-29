Delhiwale: The ultimate street sartorialist

We never, ever saw such a colourfully dressed man in this city — not even in those glamorous fashion shows held annually in Okhla Industrial Area Phase II.

The man is wearing a golden turban with pink lace on it and a green dhoti.

We meet him one afternoon behind the Regal cinema building in Connaught Place. He very politely refuses to give his name but allow us to photograph him to our heart’s content. The man’s extraordinary accessories include a pink scarf, a pink plastic flower, a green balloon, a red wrist band, a set of white and orange earrings, a bunch of green peacock feathers, and a number of beaded necklaces and good-luck amulets. A grey thermos flask, too, is hanging round his neck.

Wondering how anyone can be as heroically slapdash as him, we ask him where he got the idea to dress this way. He simply laughs and walks away, shaking his head.