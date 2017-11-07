Delhiwale: Watching sunset by the Metro

They dot our landscape, more than 150 of them. And now we’ve made friends with arguably the most gorgeous of all those Metro stations in our sprawling city.

Just take the 50km Blue Line out to the very last stop – Dwarka Sector 21 — and you’re in for an unexpected treat.

This gleaming station isn’t like any other. All glass and concrete, it’s lavishly landscaped with a long row of begonia trees lining the boundary wall — all sprouting golden yellow flowers — the day we go there.

Bored rickshaw drivers are on to a good thing. They park beneath the greenery, waiting for customers while chatting on mobile phones.

Come evening, the setting sun transforms the station’s glass panels into ethereal red reflectors, which is also when you might want to indulge in some plane spotting.

This station happens to be the terminal point of the Airport Metro line, ideal for gazing at aircraft preparing to land as the sunlight wanes.

They are returning from New York and other dream cities far beyond our frontiers but not beyond our imagination.