Delhiwale: Where sleeping Mughals rest

The Mughal dynasty gave 19 rulers to Hindustan. It was the fifth, Shah Jahan, who established his capital in Delhi. Many of us know only the famous Mughals such as Babur, Akbar and a few others. We give you the entire list of Delhi’s Mughal rulers, from Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal, to Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last, including where you can go to see their graves.

Shah Jahan (Prince Khurram)1592-1666, r. 1627-1658, buried in Taj Mahal, Agra

Aurangzeb (Alamgir I)b. 1618, r. 1658-1707, buried in Khuldabad, Maharashtra

Azam Shah1653-1707, r. 1707, buried in Khuldabad

Tomb of Shah Alam Bahadur Shah I. (Mayank Austen Soofi / HT Photo)

Shah Alam Bahadur Shah I (Muazzam) b. 1643, r. 1707-1712, buried in Moti Masjid, Mehrauli, Delhi.

Jahandar Shah (Muizuddin)b. 1661, r. 1712-1713, buried in Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi

Farrukhsiyarb. 1683, r. 1713-1719, buried in Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi

Rafi Ud-Darajat1699-1719, r. 1719, buried near the Sufi shrine of Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki in Mehrauli, Delhi

Shah Jahan II1696-1747, r. 1719, buried in the dargah of Kamal Khan Shahid in Agra

Muhammad Shah ‘Rangeela’ (Roshan Akhtar)b. 1702, r. 1719-1748, buried in the dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi

Ahmad Shah1727-1774, r. 1748-1754, buried in Humayun’s Tomb

Alamgir IIb. 1699, r. 1754-1759, buried in Humayun’s Tomb

Shah Jahan IIIb. 1711, r. 1759, buried in Mehrauli

Shah Alam II (Ali Gauhar)b. 1728, r. 1759-1806, buried in Mehrauli

Akbar Shah II (Muinuddin) b. 1760, r. 1806-1837, buried in Zafar Mahal, Mehrauli

Bahadur Shah Zafar (Abu Zafar) 1775-1862, r. 1837-1858, buried in Rangoon, Myanmar