Design consultant appointed for Delhi-Meerut high-speed rail corridor

Taking the first step towards construction of the Delhi-Meerut high-speed rail link, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) has appointed a design consultant for 18km of the 90-km corridor in Ghaziabad.

As the Uttar Pradesh government has already given its approval, the first survey will be conducted in the state.

The project is yet to get in-principle approval from the Delhi government. The company appointed to conduct an ‘interim detailed design’ study will finalise the height and length of the pillars by conducting field surveys. Since the trains can run up to 180km/hr, the design and strength of the pillars and tracks have to match that.

The trains in the Regional Rail Transit System (RRTS) can run with a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph. The consultant will submit the specifications of pillars accordingly.

The 90.2-km corridor will have 17 stations out of which two will be in Delhi and the rest in Uttar Pradesh.

“While we are waiting for the approval, pre-construction activities have started so that we can start work by July 2018. The consultant will suggest the structural design and since most of it is elevated,” said a NCRTC official.

After getting the Delhi government’s approval, the file will be sent to the Centre for a final nod.

Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar in Delhi will be developed as integrated stations.

“Both these places have a bus terminal, a railway station and metro station. So we have planned multi-modal integration where a passenger will get to interchange for all modes of transport. Our stations in Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan will be underground,” he added.

The daily ridership is expected to be 7.4 lakh and the entire network in Delhi will be underground. The cost of the total project is expected to be around R 33,000 crore.

The NCRTC has started field surveys in UP to check any hindrance in the route.

“The geography of the area has changed and we are identifying hindrances that have come up recently. After identification, the local government’s help will be taken to remove encroachments,” the official added.