‘Disabled’ minor girl gang-raped by 6 in Delhi park

A 15-year-old ‘intellectually disabled’ girl was gangraped allegedly by six men in a public park in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on January 8.

The crime came to light on Thursday night after the girl told about the incident to a doctor in a government hospital in central Delhi where she has been undergoing treatment for her intellectual disability. The doctor informed the police about the gang rape, police said.

On Friday, all the six men were arrested and produced before a city court and sent to jail. Police said all the six lived in the girl’s neighbourhood in east Delhi’s Mandawali. They said the girl knew two of them personally because they live in the same lane where she lives with her family.

On December 16 last year, a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped and her male friend beaten up in a public park allegedly by three men in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh.

Omvir Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), said they are withholding the identity of the arrested men because of the girl’s mental condition.

“We arrested the accused soon after the crime was brought to our notice. Three of them raped the girl. The other three helped them in the crime,” said the DCP.

A police officer said that on January 8 around 9.30 pm, the girl went out on a stroll after dinner. She was in the lane when her 19-year-old neighbour introduced himself to her and told her he wanted to be friends with her. The youth knew about the girl’s mental condition.

“He told the girl he would take her to Connaught Place for a party. The girl agreed but the man took her to Children’s Park in Madhu Vihar. He then called his five friends and they together had a party in the guard’s room,” said the officer.

The girl in her statement told the police that the men allegedly made her drink beer. When she got drunk, three of them allegedly raped her. The girl returned home but did not tell anything to her family members, said police.

On January 9, she was admitted to the hospital for her ongoing treatment. “Even there she did not say anything about the sexual assault for the next two days. On January 11 night, she shared her ordeal with a doctor, who in turn, called the police,” said the officer.

In a similar crime, a 17-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 23-year-old bartender at a guest house in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Wednesday. The girl in her complaint alleged that the bartender also made her drink alcohol in the guest house room before violating her.

Police said she had met the accused, identified by his single name Himalaya, on a social media platform. Police have arrested Himalaya. They have also sealed the guest house since it did not follow the norms for giving rooms to visitors.