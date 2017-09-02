Dog sniffs open case: Cops track down man who sodomised, killed 6-year-old boy

A sniffer dog helped the Delhi Police crack open a case with no apparent clues and nab a 40- year-old man who had allegedly sodomised a six-year-old boy before strangulating him.

The dog, Vinesh, led the police straight to a construction site where a security guard was missing. All the canine had to go on was the scent of sand from the site that was found on the child’s clothing, a police officer said.

Ram Niwas, the missing guard, was nabbed on Friday near Shamshan Ghat, Mandoli, the officer said.

The boy, the son of a tea-shop owner, had gone missing on August 11 while going home from the shop.

His body was found in a nursery near the construction site on August 12, a few hours after a case was registered.

The accused knew the boy as he used to fetch tea for him. He sodomised him in an inebriated state. When the child said he would tell his father what had happened, a scared Ram Niwas strangulated him and dumped his body, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) AK Singla.

Police said that Ram Niwas had been involved in a similar case in 2009 in which he had kidnapped and killed another six-year-old.