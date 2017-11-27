Domestic help found hanging at Greater Noida high-rise, employers booked for murder

A 19-year-old domestic help was found dead at a high-rise in Greater Noida on Sunday, triggering protests from her family members and other workers who suspected foul play.

A murder case was registered against the couple inside whose house at AWHO Society in Kasna area of Greater Noida, the help’s body was recovered.

The help is a resident of a village in Greater Noida. Her employers told the police that she allegedly hanged herself from a fan but the family suspected murder and staged a protest outside the high-rise on Monday.

Superintendent of police (rural), Suniti, said, “On a complaint filed by the help’s mother, we registered a case under provisions of the SC/ST Act and for murder against the couple. Investigation is on.”

The police said the case was registered against Dr Puja Rastogi, head of department of forensic science at a private university, and her husband Mukul Gupta, an engineer with a private firm in Greater Noida.

The help’s mother said that when she went to pick up her daughter from her employers’ house around 4.30pm on Sunday, she was fine.

“Gupta’s mother told me she and her eight-year-old grandson are alone and will send my daughter only after her son and daughter-in-law are back from work. She was fine when I saw her last. After half an hour, I received a call from Gupta’s mother, who told me to reach Yatharth Hospital. She said my daughter committed suicide,” she said.

“When I reached the hospital, my daughter was dead. She had marks on her neck, which suggests she was murdered,” she said.

On Monday, family members of the women and other domestic helps staged a protest outside AWHO Society, alleging the she was sexually abused and hanged. The protesters tried to block the road after which the police took them into custody. They were later released.

“Post-mortem reports confirmed death by hanging. It says there was no sexual assault,” said Suniti, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The 19-year-old was a full-time domestic help and would go back to her house at the end of the day. Her mother would come to drop and pick her every day, police said.

Amit Kishor Shrivastava, circle officer, Greater Noida 1, said, “The couple told us that they found the girl hanging from a fan when they reached home. We were not informed by the couple from the spot. They called us from hospital. The parents did not mention sexual harassment anywhere .”

When Hindustan Times called Puja Rastogi, she said, “Whatever I have to say, I will tell the police. Police are investigating. The truth will come out in a day one or two. I know there are various allegations against us but they are not true.”