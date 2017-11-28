Draw of lots for DDA 2017 housing scheme on November 30

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday said the draw of lots for its 2017 housing scheme will be held on November 30.

More than 46,000 people applied for the housing scheme, in which the authority is offering over 12,000 flats. The draw was earlier scheduled for October but the date was delayed.

The DDA sold 90,000 forms for the scheme, of which 46,182 people applied.

“The draw for the scheme, launched on June 30, will be held at the DDA headquarters under supervision of Justice (retd) SN Aggarwal, Kolin Paul of the department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT, Delhi and Vishnu Chandra, deputy director general, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Delhi,” the DDA said in a press statement, released on Monday.

The exercise will begin at 11 am on November 30.

The 12,617 flats on offer include 11,757 lower-income group (LIG), 403 middle-income group (MIG), 372 Janta and 85 higher-income group units. The flats, that cost between Rs 7 lakh and over Rs 1.26 crore, are located in colonies across the city such as Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur. Most of the 12,072 flats in the scheme were surrendered by allottees in the previous housing schemes due to the small size or inadequate civic facilities in the localities.

Later, the authority clarified that the latest scheme was launched after the problems were fixed.

“The general public can view the live telecast of the draw of DDA Aawasiya Yojana-2017 on November 30 from 11am onwards through web streaming on http://webcast.gov.in/dda. Interested applicants may also visit DDA headquarters, Vikas Sadan (Auction Hall) at the given date and time for viewing the live screening of the draw,” the statement said.

The scheme was launched on June 30 and closed on September 11. The authority had to extend the deadline due to poor response.

Those who are allotted flats will be handed over demand-cum-allotment letters within a month, officials said.

“After getting the demand letters, the allotees can make payment within three months,” said JP Agarwal, DDA’s principal commissioner (housing).

Those whose name do not feature in the list can expect a waiting list, another scheme or can take their money back, he said.

The DDA is liable to return the money within one month failing which the applicant is eligible to get interest on his deposit.

The once sought-after DDA flats have, of late, been losing out to private housing projects that provide better amenities at lower rates in the National Capital Region.

In order to plug this gap, the DDA has already announced 20,000 plush flats in Narela, Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj and Jasola in its latest housing scheme to be launched in June 2018.

Currently, the flats are under construction and DDA officials said work will be completed by March 2018. Notorious for offering second-hand flats with poor amenities, the DDA says it will provide facilities such as multi-level underground parking, rainwater harvesting units, buildings that can withstand an earthquake of 8.5 on Richter scale and spacious bedrooms in its latest project.

The 2018 scheme will have flats for all income groups — LIG, MIG, HIG and EWS.

“Prices of the flats for the 2018 scheme have not been fixed yet,” Agarwal said.