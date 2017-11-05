DSSSB exam leak case: Sisodia writes to L-G, demands CBI probe

The Delhi government has sought a CBI probe into the alleged DSSSB examination paper leak case and has demanded strict action against officers involved. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to immediately refer the case to the CBI as he alleged that the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) failed to take any action in the past.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam was held on October 29 for the appointment of primary teachers in schools run by municipal corporations. The paper was allegedly leaked on social media. Over 200 applicants had taken the test.

Attacking the DSSSB, which comes directly under the L-G, Sisodia said the incident was “a serious case of corruption” in the teacher recruitment process and that malpractices such as this have become a “regular feature” of the department.

“While there have been instances of students being barred from exams, no action has been taken against any senior officer in the DSSSB despite multiple such instances,” the minister wrote in the letter.

“Strong action needs to be taken in this case, so as to give a clear message that the L-G’s office is not protecting the corrupt within the DSSSB,” he added.

He also sought cancellation of the exam held on October 29 and demanded that the officials involved in conducting it be suspended so that they do not tamper with evidence.

Sisoda, who is also the education minister, said the government has already referred the issue to the L-G.

“There have also been complaints of papers being set from a particular guidebook and servers being down at the time when documents have to be uploaded. All these issues have already been referred to the L-G,” he said.