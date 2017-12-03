DTC bus jumping signal hits tourist bus on KG Marg, 7 injured

An air-conditioned DTC bus collided with a private tourist bus before driving through a road divider on Kasturba Gandhi Marg near Connaught Place on Saturday morning, police said. Seven people were reported injured in the incident.

The injured were all discharged from a hospital after being administered first aid, said BK Singh, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi). The injured persons included four students from Coimbatore who were in the tourist bus.

The accident occurred around 8am on Thursday, police said. The occupants of the bus, which was carrying over a dozen students from Coimbatore, told police that when the traffic signal turned green and their vehicle began moving, a red DTC bus happened to ram their bus. The DTC bus then climbed over the road divider and hit a traffic signal.

“The DTC bus was speeding and did not stop despite the red signal,” DCP Singh told HT.

The tourist bus driver told police that he tried to swerve his vehicle to the left to avoid getting hit, but his efforts could not prevent the accident. There were only a handful of passengers in the DTC bus, because of which a larger casualty was averted, but the impact left its windows shattered.

Even as the injured people were being rushed to Dr RML Hospital, the accident resulted in a traffic jam on the KG Marg. It was only when a crane was used to remove the damaged DTC bus at 9.30am that the movement of traffic normalised.

The DCP said that a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at Barakhamba police station against the DTC bus driver and he has been arrested.