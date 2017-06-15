DU admissions: Registration for undergraduate test-based courses to start today

Delhi University will begin the registration process for admission to nine entrance test based undergraduate courses from Friday at 6 pm.

The entrance examination will be conducted online. Officials said the entrance test will be conducted in 18 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jammu and Varanasi.

The tests will start from July 1 and continue till July 6.

“The university will begin the registration process for admission to undergraduate entrance based programmes for the academic session 2017-18 from June 16 from 6pm,” said registrar Tarun Das.

All about DU admissions

Till last year, the university used to conduct entrance test for eight UG courses but this year the administration has decided to conduct entrance test for BA (Honours) Music as well.

DU will be conduct entrance test for nine courses including, BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, and Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

“There are around 1600 seats in the undergraduate courses for which the entrance tests will be conducted,” said an official.

Das said that for BA (Hons) Music, entrance examination will based on practical admission entrance test. “It will be held in the Department of Music, Faculty of Music & Fine Arts,” he said.

Officials said that students applying for the undergraduate management courses will no longer have to go through group discussion and personal interview.

Courses for test Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

B.A.(Hons) Business Economics

B.A. (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.)

B.A. (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

B.A. (Hons) Music

The university conducts a Joint Admission Test (JAT) for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) BBA (FIA) and BA (Honors) Business Economics.

Till last year, applicants had to give an entrance test followed by a group discussion and personal interview for JAT courses. The weightage given to entrance exam was 85% and 15% to GD and interview.

“But this year we have decided to do away with GD and interview. The merit list will be prepared based on the entrance test and Class 12 marks,” said a member of the admission committee.

The weightage given to entrance will be 65% and Class 12 marks will account for 35% of the weightage.

The online registration for these courses was supposed to start on May 31 but the university had postponed it.

Cities in which entrance test will be conducted:

Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Nagpur, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Patna, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Bombay, Trivandrum