DU colleges say St Stephen’s list won’t influence their cutoffs

The cutoff released by St Stephen’s College, which is lower than last year’s in most subjects, will not have any impact on the cutoff for the rest of Delhi University colleges as most of the institutions are likely to announce similar or higher cutoff than 2016.

St Stephen’s College announced its cutoff on Wednesday for admission to undergraduate courses with the required marks percentage seeing a dip or remaining same as last year in all courses except Economics (Hons). The dip in this year’s cutoff ranges from 0.25-10 percentage points.

But other colleges said this will not have any impact on their cutoffs as St Stephen’s has an elimination round after selecting students based on the cutoff but they have to admit all students who come to them with the announced cutoff score.

“We will take precaution in announcing our cutoff as we have to admit all students if they come to take admission. Colleges announce higher cutoff to avoid over admission,” said Dinesh Khattar, principal of Kirori Mal College.

Some colleges pointed out that the number of students scoring 95% and above in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board exam has increased this year and that is likely to lead to a slight increase in the cutoff this year.

All about DU admissions

The number of students scoring 95% and above at all-India level has gone up to 10,091 this year, a jump of around 8% from last year’s 9,351, as per the CBSE. While overall the number of students with 95% and above score has increased, in Delhi this number has gone down to 2,326, a slight dip from last year’s 2,927.

“Colleges announce cutoff based on the number of applications received and the CBSE results. The number of students scoring 95% and above has increased as per CBSE and we have to keep that in mind while announcing our cutoff,” said a source in Lady Shri Ram College.

This year, the university received 2,21,309 applications as compared to last year’s 2,50,914 applications.

“The cutoff may slightly go up or remain same as the number of high scorers has increased this year. Unlike St Stephen’s we have to admit all students under the cutoff. We will know the exact change in cutoff once we receive the date from the university,” said Rama, principal of Hansraj College.