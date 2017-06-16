DU course profile: Commerce is the most sought-after course

Over the last one decade, commerce has been one of the most sought-after courses for university students. The globalization of economies and markets has perhaps paved the way for this tremendous demand of commerce education in the country.

Today, commerce is a buzzword among students. As many as 57 Delhi University colleges offer commerce education. Mostly, students look for commerce colleges in Delhi University for two reasons. Firstly, students get a perfect blend of curriculum in commerce stream helping them in easy access to job market and secondly the choices available in the course structure, which makes the student a well-informed individual. I

n Delhi University, the B.Com (Hons) under the CBCS scheme provides an opportunity for students to choose courses comprising 14 core papers (commerce domain), four discipline specific elective, four general elective (chosen generally by a student of other streams like Statistics and Physics) and two skill enhancement courses (value based or skill based courses aimed at providing hands on training).

In addition to this, there is a mandatory ability enhancement compulsory course that includes Environmental Science and English/MIL Communication). Core papers like Computer Applications in Business, Income Tax Law and Practice and the indirect taxes (forthcoming GST) provides edge to the commerce student to handle real business and personal problems.

Traditionally, the job opportunities for commerce graduate were in academia-universities, research institutions or as a Chartered Accountant. However, today they have a wide range of opportunities mainly in the service sector. Apart from entrepreneurship, there is a tremendous demand of skilled and competent managers and human resources not just in India, but across the world. Commerce education equips students to be good managers and leaders.

The proliferation of commerce education during the last two decade was the outcome of two major phenomena. Firstly, commerce education was looked upon as a means to reduce the unemployment problem in the country, as commerce education provides a platform for students to take up entrepreneurship and generate jobs in the market. Secondly, experts believe that commerce brings prosperity and prosperity brings peace in the economy. Both prosperity and peace is essential for the well-being of any individual or an economy.