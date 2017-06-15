DU’s summer school helps poor students realise dreams of higher education

Delhi University’s pre-entrance summer school is a boon for poor students, who want to pursue higher education.

The university provides free coaching to students belonging to the economically weaker sections, SC/ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), minorities and persons with disabilities (PwD) to prepare them for the postgraduate admissions tests.

This year, the university is holding free classes in five disciplines – English, Law, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology. The coaching, designed as a two-week course, started on June 7. The classes will end on June 19.

The entrance exams for postgraduate courses will be held between July 1 and July 6.

The initiative was started last year by the vice-chancellor. Officials said summer school coaching had 200 seats but after receiving an overwhelming response they decided to admit all 500, who applied.

All about DU admissions

“The classes will be held in the departments concerned. Last year we had only 275 applications,” said Shrikant Kukreti, the head of the Chemistry department and the initiative.

One of the 500 students studying at the summer school is 23-year-old Raksha, who hopes to become a lawyer and open up an NGO for children, women and differently-abled people after she completes her studies.

“The teachers help us understand the basic concepts. They teach in Hindi as well, as I am not very fluent in English. I hope that after I finish my studies, I can help other students,” she said.

Kukreti said the teachers at the summer school have volunteered to teach without any pay. “Last year the success rate was up to 30% and a student got admission in AIIMS with the help of these classes. We also plan to open up a Centre of Academic Empowerment in the coming years,” he said.