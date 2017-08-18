East Delhi gets technological university campus, one more in the pipeline

Students of East Delhi had reason to rejoice as the Delhi government on Friday inaugurated the east Delhi campus of the Delhi Technological University in Vivek Vihar Phase-2.

Education minister Manish Sisodia said this is just the beginning and another campus, offering technical and engineering courses, will soon be set up in Khichripur.

Higher educational institutions can be a rarity in east Delhi, with most colleges concentrated in north and south Delhi. There are a few “off-campus” Delhi University colleges in east Delhi, and four of these are fully funded by the Delhi government while a fifth receives 5% of its funds from the government.

The Delhi government also has Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in the area — in Nand Nagri, Khichripur, Shahdara and Vivek Vihar.

“Until now, people thought of going to the north or south Delhi campus, but today is the beginning of when people will start saying ‘go to the east Delhi campus’. Residents of east Delhi can proudly say that ‘even we have a campus’,” said Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi Assembly speaker and MLA from east Delhi’s Shahdara, while addressing the gathering.

The east campus of the DTU currently offers two undergraduate courses— BA(Hons) Economics and BBA — and an MBA programme. The UG courses have 120 seats each, while the MBA programme has 60.

“Next year, we are planning to introduce more MBA programmes, with an intake of 60 each, in public policy, data analytics, family business and entrepreneurship, marketing, and financial markets,” said Yogesh Singh, vice-chancellor, DTU.

Singh said a new building is expected to be constructed in the vacant plot next to the Khichripur ITI to accommodate the new campus and may be ready by next year.

The DTU, formerly known as the Delhi College of Engineering, is expected to expand further in the coming years, with another campus in the pipeline.

“This is east Delhi Campus one and East Delhi Campus two will open soon... While this will remain a centre of expertise of management and business, the other may be an engineering campus,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia also said that meritorious students of the institute, who maintain a 60% grade and come from economically weaker backgrounds, will have a percentage of their fee reimbursed.

If the family income is up to Rs 6 lakh per year, 25% of the fee would be reimbursed. For those earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year, half the fee will be reimbursed. Those earning Rs 1 lakh or less a year will have their entire fee reimbursed.

Speaking at the inaugural function, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal set three objectives for the institute — nurture an entrepreneurial spirit in students to cultivate job creators rather than job seekers; make the institute a premier research organisation that conducts relevant studies; and elevate it to the standards of a global university.

He also asked the university officials to submit a “blueprint” on how they plan to accomplish the objectives within a month.