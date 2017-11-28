East Delhi launches pilot project for processing non-recyclable plastic

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday launched a pilot project for the efficient collection and treatment of non-recyclable plastic.

The project -- WE CARE (Waste Efficient Collection and Recycling) — will be carried out in association with Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), an NGO empanelled with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The NGO will assist in collection and segregation of non-recyclable (including multi- layered plastic or printed plastic) with the support of waste-pickers.

The civic agency will use the waste as fuel to generate electricity at the Ghazipur waste-energy plant. Every day, about 2-3 tonnes of waste will be used as fuel at the plant.

“Plastic waste such as wrappers of chips and biscuits are called MLP and these are not recyclable because so much printing has already happened over them. Separating the ink and plastic is time consuming and an expensive process,” said EDMC official.

It has no monetary value and that’s why waste pickers ignore them. If this plastic is dumped at the landfill or burnt openly, it releases poisonous gases, said EDMC official.

The NGO will tie up with waste-pickers and pay them money for collecting non-recycled plastic from residential areas and garbage dumps on a daily basis.

“The collected waste (2-3 tonnes per day) will be used as fuel at the plant, considering it has high calorific value. The project will be implemented in compliance with plastic waste management Rules, 2016,” said Ranbir Singh, commissioner, EDMC.

According to the rules, it is the extended responsibility of producers to collect and reuse plastic in best possible way. “That’s why IPCA has formed a consortium with various producers, who will extend full support in implementing the project,” said Singh.

SK Nigam, additional director and nodal officer for plastic waste management, CPCB, said, “The collection, segregation, treatment and disposal of MLP is a difficult process and till now no institution or agency has achieved success in this area. The CPCB, in consultation with IPCA, is carrying this pilot study. Based on the results, we might implement the concept at other places,” he said.