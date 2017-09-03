EDMC to seek NGT approval for new landfill site today, DDA says it may give another plot

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has blamed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for an imminent garbage crisis in trans-Yamuna area, following the ban on waste dumping at Ghazipur landfill by Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Saturday.

The decision to stall dumping at Ghazipur was taken after tonnes of waste collapsed into a canal, killing two people on Friday.

A senior DDA official said on Sunday that 150 acres was allocated to the civic body in Ghonda Gurjan to set up a sanitary landfill site (SLF) long ago, but the corporation failed to get change in land use approval from National Green Tribunal’s (NGT). The land was in ‘O’ zone and hence NGT approval was required to construct an SLF. ‘O’ zone denotes ecologically significant areas, usually Yamuna river bed and the river’s flood plains.

“The EDMC has not communicated in this regard. The land was given on the presumption that the civic body will take measures for environment protection,” said DDA vice chairman Udai Pratap Singh .

On Friday, east Delhi Mayor Neema Bhagat had told HT that the DDA did not allocate adequate land for creating a new SLF.

“The DDA has allotted 150 acres land in Ghonda Gurjan in northeast Delhi, which falls under ‘O’ zone. Hence the allotment has to be cleared by the NGT. We have a meeting on September 4, in which the corporation will make a presentation before the tribunal to seek a no-objection certificate,” she had said.

However, the DDA vice chairman said if the corporation was finding it hard to convince NGT for land use change, the matter could be looked into.

“ We have allotted sufficient land for SLF. In case, there are problems, the agency can tell us. If there is any difficulty, we will examine the issue. The DDA may identify land at any other location and allocate it for the purpose,” Singh said.

The officials of the corporation on Monday will appear before the NGT with the presentation about construction of new SLF at Ghonda Gurjan.

“We will submit a presentation before the tribunal on Monday. Hopefully, the corporation would be able to make its case for the NoC,” said an EDMC official.