EDMC to take IIT-Delhi’s help to stabilise Ghazipur landfill

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has roped in experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to avoid a rerun of the Ghazipur landfill collapse and to work on measures to stabilise the dumpsite.

On Monday, the civic body signed an agreement with the institute to implement the project in a time-bound manner.

Focus would be on the portion running parallel to a canal on which a garbage mound fell on September 2, killing two people and prompting the Lieutenant Governor to shut the site for dumping waste.

“After the incident, this portion (located next to the canal) has become steeper and if nothing is done on time, another portion above this site may collapse. For the safety of people, we decided to take immediate measures in a planned manner,” said Ranbir Singh, commissioner, EDMC.

According to the agreement, a group of faculty members from Delhi would provide technical advice on how to flatten the landfill in that same space.

“At some place, the landfill has almost become vertical. The stability analysis would cover variables such as slope inclination, slope height, pore pressure and seismic forces. The analysis would take about 12 weeks to complete. After that the team will suggest the best remedial measures,” said senior EDMC official.

The civic body would be free to choose one from any of the remedial measures based on feasibility. It will implement it in the next nine months.

“Since we have only this place to dump the waste, it is important to take all precautionary measures. The agreement signed with IIT will cost us Rs 16 lakh in addition to 18% GST,” said the official. The agency will explore how to capture methane from the site.

The Ghazipur landfill was launched in 1984 and is spread over 29 acres.

But despite crossing the permissible height of 20 metres in 2002, dumping continued here. The officials said the landfill had crossed 50 metres and every day, 2,800 metric tonnes of garbage was disposed here.

To reduce the quantity of waste being dumped here every day and to avoid fires, the civic body has taken multiple steps such as restricting unauthorised entry, deploying additional staff in three shifts and spreading the debris every day to control the release of methane.

“The pilot project for bioremediation of fresh garbage, every day, will also start from December 15. It will bring down the garbage quantity to half,” said Singh.