Elderly couple assaulted, robbed of jewellery, cash at their south Delhi home

An elderly couple and their 19-year-old cook were assaulted and robbed of jewellery and Rs11 lakh cash by four unidentified robbers at their home in south Delhi’s Kalkaji on Tuesday night.

While the exact worth of the robbed jewellery is yet to be confirmed, the initial estimates suggest it to be more than Rs50 lakh.

The aged couple, Naseebchand Aggarwal, 65, and his 64-year-old wife, Usha, live with their son on the top floor of a four-storey building in Nehru Enclave of Kalkaji. They own a fabric showroom located on the lower floor of the same building.

The couple’s son, Ashish Aggarwal, was out of town when the robbers struck on Tuesday evening. Naseebchand too was out of home for some work at that time. Usha, and her cook, Nitish, were the only persons in the house.

The four robbers, armed with knives, entered the Aggarwals’ residence via the showroom which was open for customers in the evening. The entry through the showroom, not known to outsiders, makes police suspect the role of insiders in the crime.

“Once the robbers got access to the house, they tried to force Usha into handing over all the cash and jewellery at the house. When she informed them that she was unaware where the valuables were kept, she was beaten up,” said an investigator.

In the meantime, the masked robbers kept an eye for Naseebchand who was to return to the house anytime. As soon as they heard the elevator come up, they took position outside and restrained the businessman in the lift itself.

He was then brought to the house and forced into pointing to the lockers in which the cash and jewellery were kept. The robbers cleaned the safe of whatever was available before making away quietly through the same route they had gained access.

“But before leaving, the robbers tied up Naseebchand and his cook and dumped all three of them in the bathroom,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (south-east).

The victims, however, managed to alert their employees after which a call to the police was made. The injured couple was taken to a hospital where they were treated for injuries to their faces.

A case of robbery has been registered and a probe begun. No arrests were made until Thursday night, even as Baaniya said that prima facie the robbers appeared to have received help from “insiders”.

Last Saturday, an elderly couple was injured while fighting back two robbers at their Rohini home. One of the robbers turned out to be their grandson, police had said.