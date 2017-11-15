Elderly woman found tied and murdered in south Delhi home

A 76-year-old woman was found tied up and murdered at her home in south Delhi’s Savitri Nagar on Tuesday morning. Police said she appeared to have been smothered using a bed sheet.

Since the woman’s house and almirahs were found ransacked, police said the crime scene gave the impression that robbery was the motive behind the murder. However, problems between the woman and one of her sons as well as ongoing property disputes in the family have forced the police to probe the family’s role simultaneously, said Ishwar Singh, DCP (south).

The murdered woman, Chandramukhi Gulia, lived alone on the first floor of a multi-storey building that was owned by her. Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson of Delhi Police, said Chandramukhi owned substantial property in the city and even received rental money. Her husband who had retired as an MCD employee had died in 2011.

Two of her sons and a daughter are settled abroad while one other daughter lives in Sonepat. One other son, Kuldeep, works as a yoga teacher and lives with his wife and children on the third floor of the same house.

“Kuldeep and his mother were not in talking terms and he would not visit her flat despite sharing the same building. She had also filed a criminal case against him a few years ago. The brothers were also involved in a longstanding property dispute that is being heard in the court,” said Chinmoy Biswal, additional DCP (south).

But according to Chandramukhi’s relatives, it was Kuldeep who first discovered his mother was killed. “He (Kuldeep) was leaving for work when he found the door of his mother’s flat ajar. He peeped inside to find his mother lying face down on the ground in the drawing room. Her hands were tied and face was covered,” said Chandramukhi’s nephew, Gajendra Singh.

Investigators said the entire house was ransacked, but there was no clarity on whether anything was taken away. “The woman was not known to keep much cash at home, but it is possible the robbers took away jewellery. However, her relatives have been unable to point out what all is missing,” said an investigator not authorised to speak to media.

But what caught police’s attention was a pan on the gas stove in the kitchen. The pan was nearly charred, suggesting something was cooking at the time of the murder. “The cylinder knob was not turned off and all the gas had exhausted. The burnt food in the pan could not be identified,” said the investigator.

This has prompted the police to believe that the woman could have been killed the previous night while she was cooking. “The entry into the house does not seem to be forced. The murder could be the role of someone known to the woman,” said the investigator.

The police could not make a breakthrough in the case until late Tuesday and were not able to find any CCTV footage that could help them crack the case. A murder case has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station. Many personnel at this police station said they personally knew Chandramukhi as she would frequently contact the police over issues that troubled her.