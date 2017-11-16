Delhi pollution: Parking fee hike rolled back, ban on entry of trucks and construction work removed

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control and Prevention Authority (EPCA) on Thursday rolled back ban on entry of trucks and construction works in Delhi. The four-fold hike in parking fees has also been withdrawn.

The move came as the city’s air quality showed signs of improvement after staying in severe category for a week. For the last two days, the Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in “very poor” category with a decline of over 150 points in the pollution indicator.

EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal wrote to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana on Thursday morning, directing them that the measures be lifted with “immediate effect” as the prevailing air quality does not warrant such tough action.

However, measures enforced under the GRAP’s ‘severe’ category including the closure of the Badarpur thermal power plant, ban on brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers will remain, the EPCA said.

EPCA member Sunita Narain told Hindustan Times on Wednesday that the green panel will give directions to all agencies concerned that all measures under the ‘severe+” category, which includes ban on construction and entry of trucks, will be withdrawn.

According to the ECPA, the roll back decision will not be changed unless there is a dramatic increase in pollution levels, similar to what the city witnessed on November 6, when air quality worsened by the minute and, by November 7, Delhi air was in severe levels.

