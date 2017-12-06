EPCA writes to four NCR states, wants control room to deal with GRAP complaints

All four states in the NCR - Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan - have been asked to set up a control room to deal with complaints related to the graded response action plan (GRAP) against air pollution.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control and Prevention Authority on Tuesday has written to the four states that people should be able to register violations of the anti-pollution plan at the control room.

“EPCA directs that the state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan to establish a control room where people can lodge complains regarding incidences of violations of rules such as ban on solid waste burning; rules for construction and demolition waste; ban on DG sets; closure of brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers and appropriate control measures for road dust,” the letter written by EPCA chairman Bhure Lal says.

The EPCA, in the advisory, has also emphasised that all other measures falling under ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories GRAP will continue to be enforced, for the time being.

“On December 3-4, 2017, the pollution level has reached the ‘severe’ category. Also, according to the forecast of IMD, in the coming days the mixing height and wind speed will decrease accompanied by the presence of moisture. Due to this, the air quality is likely to worsen,” the letter, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, says.

Last month, for a week, starting November 7, the air quality index remained in “severe” levels. A dust storm from the Gulf area was the main reason behind this weeklong smog in Delhi and adjoining areas. During this period, measures under ‘severe plus’ or emergency levels like shutting down of all construction sites and stop entry of trucks in the city were also announced.

“EPCA is continuously observing the pollution levels and if ‘severe plus’ conditions prevails for 48 hours or more, then further directions will be issued,” the letter says.