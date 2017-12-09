Fake education board racket: ‘They put ads in local dailies to target schools for affiliation’

The ‘Board of Higher Education, Delhi’ busted by Delhi Police published advertisements in vernacular dailies with limited circulation to reach their target schools needing affiliation but also ensuring they do not attract too much attention.

“A mainline daily could have exposed the fraud much earlier so they ensured that advertisements were only published in local languages such as Marathi in Maharashtra or Kannada in Karnataka. They targeted schools in smaller towns or villages in different states, which failed to meet the minimum norms to obtain affiliation from their state or central boards. The link to the website was provided in these advertisements,” said Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

The contacts were all available on the websites and depending on the need such as the number of classes a school was running, the premium was fixed. This would range between Rs10,000 and Rs 51, 000 in UP and Bihar and would run up to Rs. 2.5 lakh in states such as Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“As a practice, the certificates issued by the board to a school are submitted to local agencies for verification. This verification involves the agency concerned approaching the board itself to cross check. When any agency sent these to the Board of Higher Education, Delhi, they used to verify them to be genuine and the fraud could go on undetected. We are probing if government officials were in connivance too,” said joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Ravindra Yadav.

In all, 300 schools were said to have obtained affiliation. Asked if the schools were aware of the racket, Prasad said this was being probed. But he said schools in small villages sometimes do not bother to verify .

On the fate of schools and their students, Prasad said the police would write to all these schools once their list is ready. “We will also write to the education board or departments of these schools telling them that the affiliation is not genuine,” said Prasad.