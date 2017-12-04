Father arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in east Delhi
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri, police said Sunday.
The incident came to light a few days ago. The father had threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the incident.
The teenager narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which police were informed.
The accused has been arrested, police said.