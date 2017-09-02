FIFA U-17 World Cup: Pollution control panel wants early rollout of strict measures in Delhi

The Central Pollution Control Board has suggested early rollout of “severe” action against pollution in Delhi keeping in mind the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The CPCB informed the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Friday that it has written to all the states that will host world cup matches about preventive measures and suggested an advisory for Delhi to initiate action under severe category from September 15.

During the meeting to review the Graded Response Action Plan, which lists measures to prevent air pollution, the EPCA stressed that the Capital cannot afford a repeat of 2010, when dust had shrouded Delhi during the Commonwealth Games.

A host of ‘severe’ measures under the plan, including closure of the Badarpur thermal power plant, will kick in on October 15, as per the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed body.

A senior government official said closure of the plant before that is not possible as the thermal plant supplies power to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“The issue was also discussed in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal recently. The possibility of pushing ahead the date of closure was discussed, but eventually the members decided not to do so,” he said.

The 24-team tournament will see eight matches in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium between October 6 and 16. This will be just before the onset of winter, a period which coincides with stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as well as the festival of Diwali, which push up pollution levels in the city.

According to CPCB advisory, mechanised sweeping will have to be undertaken at spots in and around the match venues and focus has to be on traffic management and parking of vehicles.

During the meeting on Friday, it was also decided that the EPCA will send a notification to the directors of local bodies of all the NCR states to find how they plan to implement dust control measures at construction sites.

“Earlier, it was the mandate of the state pollution control bodies to give permission and regulate pollution at these sites. Now, after an MOEF order, it is the civic bodies’ job who will cater to any site till 1,50,000 sq. metres. Most of the agencies are not even aware of it. We will call a meeting to have clarity on what the process of sanction will be and what will be done to monitor dust control at the sites,” an EPCA member said.