Fight over drugs: Boy killed with broken bottle in front of his mother

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death with a broken glass in front of his mother in north Delhi’s Kabir Nagar on Thursday afternoon. Police said an argument over sharing of drugs resulted in the murder.

The alleged killer is a 17-year-old local youth. He and his adult friend, who allegedly egged him on to kill the boy, have been held. The murdered boy lived with his parents in Kabir Nagar in north-west Delhi.

Police said the victim was allegedly addicted to inhaling sulochen, an adhesive-based solution, used to fix tyre punctures. For company, he had two local unemployed youths, a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old Dinesh Chegi.

“Though the three youths would consume drugs together, the two boys would often fight. The juvenile accused would accuse of neither contributing his share for the drug nor giving him his fair share,” said an investigator.

They consumed the drug along railway tracks near their neighbourhood. On Thursday afternoon, the two boys again picked up a quarrel, police said.

A passerby ran to the boy’s home and informed his mother about the fight. She rushed to the railway tracks to find the juvenile raining fists and blows on her son.

“While the juvenile thrashed the victim, their adult friend instigated the assault and ensured no one could save the boy,” said Milind Dumbere, DCP (north-west).

The mother could only scream for help even as the juvenile picked up broken glass lying nearby and repeatedly stabbed him in his neck. Leaving the woman attending to her bleeding son, the two killers fled the spot.

He was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital but declared brought dead. Police registered a murder case based on her statement. A team then went on to nab both the suspects.