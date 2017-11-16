Fire in coach at Delhi Cantt Railway Station, no injuries

A fire broke out in a camping coach used by railway staff at the Delhi Cantonment Railway Station here on Thursday, a railway official said.

No injuries have been reported, the official said.

A camping coach is a renovated coach used by track maintenance staff and this one was stationed at the station when it caught fire at around 2:30 pm.

“Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and work is still going on. Only after a full assessment is done will we be able to ascertain the cause of the fire,” said Northern Railway Spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury.

“As of now no injuries have been reported and no major damage has been caused”, said Chowdhury.