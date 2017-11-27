Five arrested in outer Delhi for stealing goods worth ₹2.5 crore from godowns

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested five men for allegedly burgling goods worth nearly ₹2.5 crore from industrial units and warehouses, in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli.

The burglaries were committed in the past seven months. The men had rented a godown to store the stolen goods and used a rented truck to move the goods, said the police.

The arrested men included the alleged mastermind Ravi Mandal and his accomplices Ram Vilas and Mansoor, the police added. The three are accused of lifting anything they could lay their hands on – from industrial polymers to grains, to even betel nuts, the police added.

Two others Anwar and Dinesh Goel – have been arrested for buying the stolen articles and selling it at their shops at prices cheaper than market rate.

DCP crime (headquarters) Joy Tirkey said a team of Crime Branch’s Special Operations Squad had a tip-off about a gang of burglars coming near Siraspur Gurdwara in Nangal Puna area of outer Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Around 4.30pm, when Mandal, Vilas, Mansoor and Anwar reached, the police arrested them.

Goel was arrested from his shop later on Saturday after the arrested men revealed his role.

Tirkey said with their arrests, at least nine cases of burglary, all registered in Samaypur Badli, have been solved. All these burglaries were reported between May and November this year.

“All of them had previous criminal involvements too and were arrested. After coming out on bail in February, the three men re-grouped and started committing the burglaries. They first did a recce of the properties when no security guards were present, and then struck later by breaking locks,” said Tirkey.

Hired truck, rented godown

Mandal and his accomplices used a canter truck to carry the stolen articles. They even hired labourers claiming that the goods that they were loading and unloading at nights belonged to Mandal and his accomplices, informed Tirkey.

“Mandal and Anwar had rented a godown in Siraspur. The stolen goods would be kept in the godown till the time it was disposed off,” Tirkey added.

Goods worth ₹15 lakh and the truck used by them have been recovered, said Tirkey.

Theft victim to alleged thief

Investigators added that Mandal had migrated from Bihar in search of work. He had first set up a small fruit cart which was stolen few days after he started the business. “He told us he started burgling because he could not find any other job for a living. He then took up theft, roped in Mansoor and Vilas, who, too have come from Bihar,” said Tirkey.