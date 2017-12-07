Five men held in central Delhi for posing as CBI, police officers to extort money

The Delhi police on Wednesday said they have arrested five members of a gang of fake police officers in central Delhi’s Daryaganj.

The arrested men included auto-rickshaw drivers and AC repair mechanics who also did odd jobs but were not happy with their earnings. With the dream of becoming rich, they posed as CBI and Delhi police officers to dupe people by claiming to arrest him in false cases.

Two city traders who had been abducted by the gang to extort money were also rescued in the operation. The five ‘policemen’ had told the two traders that they were ‘arrested’.

DCP of Shahdara, Nupur Prasad, said that on Tuesday police received a distress call about an abduction and extortion. The caller, Abid, told police that his two friends were kidnapped by ‘crime branch officers’. Abid told the police that he along with his two friends had come to Pushta Road in Geeta colony to finalise a property deal but his friends were abducted in a white Gypsy van by the men. The men had also allegedly shown an identity card with the words CBI printed on it.

“The two men were taken to different places and asked to pay Rs 1 lakh failing which they threatened to frame the two men in a rape case. They even paid the first instalment of Rs 10,000 and promised to pay the remaining amount in Daryaganj. All this while Abid who was in touch with the two, informed us about the case,” said a police officer.

Prasad said that a police team spotted the gypsy near Daryaganj. A police constable risked his life by putting his motorcycle in front of the speeding vehicle to stop them. When the vehicle did not stop, two police officers including assistant sub inspector Subhash and constable Vinit clung to the vehicle for at least a kilometre and forced them to stop.

The five arrested men were identified as Mohammed Asif, Rizwan, Naseem, Samsuddin and Gaurav.

During interrogation, police learnt that Samsuddin was the kingpin of the gang. He had first met Rizwan in jail and formed the gang. After coming out of prison, they had roped in the other three. “Samsudin knew that one of the duped men was arrested in a case so he planned to extort money posing as a cop. He lured the man to come alone on the pretext of striking a property deal,” said DCP Prasad.