Five years of AAP: Cong says party broke all promises, BJP accuses leaders of corruption

Opposition parties on Sunday hit out at Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to deliver its promises. The Congress said that AAP betrayed the people while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused its leaders of indulging in corruption.

AAP completed five years of its inception on Sunday and celebrated its journey by terming it as “five years of revolution” at Ramlila ground here.

Delhi Congress president, Ajay Maken said that Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government not only failed to fulfil any of the promises made to the people but the party — which was established as the people’s party — has broken all the standards on the basis of which it was formed.

“AAP had promised that they would not take government bungalows, vehicles and security and would not indulge in corruption. They had also promised public participation in decision-making, inter-party democracy and transparency. But after coming to power, they have systematically broken all these promises,” Maken told reporters at a press conference.

The Congress leader said that the AAP’s ministers, who were removed from the Cabinet due to corruption charges, continue to remain as party MLAs which exposed the double-speak of the party on corruption.

He added that the Jan Lokpal Bill passed by the AAP Government in Delhi Assembly was a complete sham, compared to the one enacted by the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

Reacting to AAP’s celebration on its foundation day, leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta said that the celebration should be termed as “five years of misconception” of AAP.

“The leaders of the AAP, which was voted to power on the promise of eradicating corruption and clean politics, are involved in corruption,” the BJP leader said in a statement.

Gupta said that while taking oath as chief minister, Kejriwal had declared that even if his own son was involved in corruption he would not be spared but one of his minister’s was found “involved in hawala scam” but is still part of the government and walks shoulder to shoulder with the CM.