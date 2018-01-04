Fog in Delhi causes delays again, at least 20 flights, 60 trains affected

Heavy fog shrouded the national capital yet again on Thursday morning, delaying about 20 flights and 49 trains, news agency ANI reported.

Low visibility due to the fog caused the disruption at the Indira Gandhi International airport that saw similar disruptions in flight activity since the start of the year. Heavy fog on January 1 forced the airport to suspend all flights for several hours before visibility returned.

As many 13 trains were also rescheduled and 12 cancelled due to the foggy conditions.

Thousands of passengers have been affected daily due to flight delays as the north of India reels in the cold, with temperatures dipping to as low 5.7 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called CAT IIIB. As a result landings can take place with a visibility of 50 metres. However, for take-offs a minimum visibility of 125 metres is required.

Misty conditions on Wednesday evening also brought traffic to a crawl in Gurgaon.