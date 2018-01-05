Foggy morning in Delhi, air pollution still in ‘very poor’ category

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Friday with the minimum temperature marginally rising to 7 degrees Celsius. Disruptions in train and flight operations, however, continued.

On Thursday the minimum had dropped to 5 degrees Celsius which was the lowest in January so far. The dense fog resulted in pollutants getting trapped in the air. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board suggested that air quality in the national Capital remained in the ‘very poor’ zone on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index — a measure of pollutant in the air — was recorded at 362 on a scale of 500 for the past 24 hours.

The thick cloud of fog affected train operations with the arrival of as many as 62 trains being delayed as of 6am on Friday. The delays for a few trains went up to over 12 hours. Besides, around 20 trains have been rescheduled and 18 cancelled.

The visibility at the Delhi airport was 500 metres which delayed the arrival of 11 international flights, while there was no delay in departures.

Departure of 10 domestic flights, however, was delayed from the Delhi airport due to the weather conditions. The worst affected were domestic flights arriving in the city as 13 of them were delayed. But, there were no cancellations as of 9 am.

While Friday’s minimum temperature was normal for this time of the year, the maximum is likely to be 20.3 degree Celsius which is a notch above normal.

The Met department has predicted similar weather conditions for the weekend.

“Saturday will have moderate fog with the same minimum and maximum temperature as that of Friday. Sunday we are expecting only shallow fog with the maximum reducing by a notch at 19 degree Celsius,” an official from the Met department said.