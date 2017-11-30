Foggy morning in Delhi, pollution levels still ‘very poor’

Delhiites woke up to shallow fog in the morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, even as the pollution levels continued to remain in “very poor” category.

The Met department officials said the maximum temperature of the day will be around 29 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 29.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

“It will be mainly clear sky in the day. Shallow fog or mist will occur in the morning on Friday,” an official of the India Meteorological Department told Hindustan Times.

According to Met department officials because of shallow fog in the morning, the visibility was only 800 metre at 8.30am at Palam and Safdarjung both. The relative humidity at the same time was recorded 85%.

The pollution has marginally gone up further since Wednesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI — a number based on the readings of particulate matter and toxic gases — stood at 358 classified as “very poor” at 8am. Particulate matter has also increased marginally. However, experts say the pollution levels are likely to ease out over the next few days.

“Very poor” is an improvement over “severe” category for the index which is measured between 401-500.

The day’s average air quality on Wednesday shot up marginally to 334 from 307 on Tuesday both in “very poor” category. The air became fouler as fluctuations in weather pushed up the levels of particulate matter.