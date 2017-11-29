Former Congress MLA arrested for illegal money transactions: Delhi Police

Former Congress legislator Rajesh Jain was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to make illegal transactions to exchange demonetised currency after two high-value notes were scrapped last year, Delhi Police said.

Officials said his arrest is in connection with an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case registered last year against lawyer Rohit Tandon and several others. Jain and Tandon allegedly conspired to make the transactions by using fake bank accounts for currency worth about Rs 50 crore, officials said.

The name of Jain, who was a three-time MLA from Sadar Bazar in central Delhi, cropped up during an interrogation of the other accused, said a senior police officer.

Others arrested in the case are Ashish Kumar, a bank manager, Kamal Jain, Dinesh Bhola, Raj Kumar Goel, RC Sharma, and Yogesh Mittal.

A case of cheating and forgery was registered after Delhi Police’s crime branch officials raided Tandon’s law firm office in southeast Delhi’s Greater Kailash leading to the seizure Rs 13.5 crore. A part of this money was in new notes.

The accused allegedly conspired to exchange the demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes for new notes that were introduced and to earn a huge profit by illegal means. The case was registered to unearth other organised rackets that were exchanging old currency.

It was found during the investigation that the forged documents and shell company accounts were used to carry out huge transactions to earn huge profits, they said.

Jain has also come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money-laundering probe initiated by it.