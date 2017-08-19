Four held for attempting to ‘rape’ JNU student in Asola forest

Police arrested all four suspects for the alleged attempt to rape a JNU student and issuing death threats to other students touring lakes at Asola in Surajkund area this week.

“We have arrested all the four accused,” said Faridabad commissioner of police Dr Hanif Qureshi. “They will be produced before the court on Sunday,” he said.

The four were identified as Satu alias Sachin, Rehra alias Pramod, Kalu alias Deepak and Mohra alias Harish. They are all from Anangpur village, which is near the spot the students visited.

The police took the victim’s statement late on Friday. “We have taken a statement of the victim on Friday night,” said Astha Modi, deputy commissioner of police, NIT zone.

Two days after Delhi Police forwarded the zero FIR to Surajkund police for investigation into the incident that involved attempt to rape and death threats to the victim’s friends, Faridabad police visited the spot to re-create the sequence of events on Friday.

“Some of the students who accompanied the girl to the artificial lakes in Aravalli hills came to Faridabad on Friday and a team of police officers visited the spot where the incident took place as per the complaint,” DCP NIT Astha Modi said.

A sub-inspector rank police officer was suspended for not registering an FIR when the group of aggrieved students, including three from JNU, approached Surajkund police station on August 14.