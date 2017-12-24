Four men who offered lift to Gurgaon auto executive and murdered him arrested

Delhi Police have arrested four people and claimed to have solved the murder case of a 27-year-old auto executive, who was found dead in a forested area of Mahipalpur in Delhi on December 15.

Bhatt was working as an engineer in a Manesar-based auto company, Denso India.

Police said the arrested accused allegedly robbed the man, Sunil Kumar Bhatt, and murdered him after offering him a ride to Haridwar in their car.

The accused — Arif alias Pappi, Ajay Kumar, Nirmal Sharma, and Pratap Singh — had been previously booked for cheating and robbery cases reported at various police stations across Delhi-NCR. An Indica car involved in the murder, two mobile phones robbed from Bhatt and a bag was recovered from the accused. The police also seized a Honda City car and a scooter from the possession of the men.

Police said that on December 15, Bhatt’s body with strangulation marks and injuries to the face was spotted by passersby along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. A case was registered and investigation in the matter was taken up.

Investigators learnt that Bhatt’s ATM cards were used for shopping and for withdrawing money. Police obtained CCTV footage of banks and shopping malls where the cards were used. While examining the footage they identified one suspect, Arif, and nabbed him on Friday from Jehangirpuri.

“Arif is the leader of the gang that used to rob passengers after luring them with cheap fares. His interrogation led to the arrest of his three accomplices,” said the officer.

During interrogation, the four disclosed that they had lured Bhatt by telling him that they were going to Haridwar and would drop him there. Bhatt was made to sit between Nirmal and Pratap on the rear seat. The duo also tried to trick him into keeping his belongings in an envelope, police said.

“When Bhatt refused, the two started thrashing him and snatched his belongings. They forced him to disclose the ATM cards pin codes and later strangled him with a muffler. His body was then dumped by the roadside,” said the officer.