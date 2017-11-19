Four-year-old comes under wheels of Mercedes in Gurgaon

A 4 year-old-girl died after she was hit by a Mercedes on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon road on Sunday afternoon.

The police have apprehended the man behind the wheels, a driver with the family that owns the vehicle.

At the time of filing this copy, the police had not contacted the driver’s employees and formal proceedings for his arrest were on.

The police identified the girl as Devika, whose father is a cobbler and the driver as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Mahendargarh.

According to the police, the incident happened around 3 pm while the child was playing on the side of the road, next to the slums where her family lives.

“The girl was hit by the Mercedes and fell. Her head collided with the pavement and the driver rushed her to the general hospital where she died due to her injuries,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narpat Singh, the investigation officer in the case.

“The hospital staff informed us (the police) about the incident. The driver was present at the hospital and the vehicle has been seized,” the ASI said.

As per the police, eyewitnesses claim the car was not ‘speeding’.

A case of rash driving and death by negligence has been registered under section 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code at the sector 14 police station.