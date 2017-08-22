Fresh On Campus 2017: When freshers at IHM Pusa rocked the party

When it comes to partying hard, nothing can stop the students of IHM Pusa. The biggest freshers’ party on campus — HT City Fresh on Campus — hosted at the institute, was a mix of great talent, unmatched energy and all the fresher enthusiasm that one can ask for.

Freshers Angad Singh Sabharwal and Lhaki Samdup, the winners of HT City Fresh on Campus.

We kicked off the celebrations by picking out 40 participants (20 boys and 20 girls) from the crowd, who went through three rounds that showcased their style, confidence and talent. The girl with the golden voice, Lhaki Samdup, went on to bag the title of Miss Fresh on Campus, while Angad Singh Sabharwal impressed the judges with his dance moves and was crowned Mr Fresh on Campus.

Freshers Vaidehi Pant, Aashna Popli, Akshay Tuli and Akshant Yadav, the runners-up of HT City Fresh on Campus.

Freshers Akshay Tuli and Akshant Yadav were declared runners-up in the boys category, while Vaidehi Pant and Aashna Popli bagged the positions in the girls category.

Freshers Aakanksha Panchal and Tanya Joshi who won the special titles.

Impressing us with their dance skills and sartorial sense were freshers Tanya Joshi and Aakanksha Panchal who won the Dancer of the day and Diva of the day respectively.

DJ Gaurav Chawla, Sumit Sethi, Karan Kapoor and Emcee Kanishk Tyagi pose for a picture with the crowd.

Spinning the tracks for the students were DJs Gaurav Chawla, Sumit Sethi and Karan Kapoor who made sure there was never a dull moment with their hit tracks. Emcee Kanishk Tyagi was the highlight of the party with his engaging activities and witty one liners.

Girls click a selfie using the hashtag #HTFreshonCampus during the jam session that followed the competition.

The students were also seen clicking selfies and making videos using the hashtag #HT FreshonCampus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.