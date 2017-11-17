Furious over her engagement, Man kills girlfriend in New Ashok Nagar

Furious over his reported girlfriend’s family arranging her engagement with someone else, a man allegedly murdered her in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Friday. The accused fled after locking the body at his house and continues to be on the run, police said.

Police identified the victim as Kumari, a resident of E-block in New Ashok Nagar and the suspect as Bhola, alias Arjun, who also lived in the same locality. Police said Kumari had left home on Thursday after which she went missing.

When they were unable to reach her for a long time, the victim’s family started looking for her. After getting a tip-off from locals, members from her family reached Bhola’s house which was found locked. When they managed to break the door open, they found her body and called police.

“The body of 20-year-old Kumari was found with her throat slit. As Bhola remains to be on the run, and since the house was locked, we zeroed in on him as the prime suspect,” said JCP, Eastern Range, Ravindra Yadav.

Investigations revealed that the two were reportedly in a relationship, police said.

On Thursday, Bhola learnt that Kumari’s family had found a match for her and she was going to be engaged. He reportedly met her at his house and following an argument, allegedly slit her throat.

Kumari was pursuing graduation through correspondence and Bhola is employed with a private company in Noida. Yadav said that it was not clear till Friday evening if he had called Kumari to his house or she went there on her own. Bhola hailed from Bihar and police officials said search teams would be sent there.