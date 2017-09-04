Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Avoid these roads during idol immersion in Delhi
If you are not going to a Yamuna Ghat for idol immersion as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on September 5 , follow this advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police to avoid getting stuck in a traffic jamdelhi Updated: Sep 04, 2017 15:42 IST
Expect traffic disruption in different parts of Delhi on September 5 as Delhi Police plans to block roads to facilitate immersion of idols in a culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. According to an advisory issued by the police, traffic on roads near the Yamuna ghats will be mostly affected. The police have also appealed to the revellers to stay careful while immersion after reports of four children drowning in the city during such celebration emerged.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival during which an idol of Lord Ganesha is brought home or to public pandals. This year, the festival started on August 25.
“Main immersion will be on September 5 from 11am onwards. Arrangements for immersion have been made at Kudesia Ghat, Geeta Colony Ghat, Geeta Ghat, Mayur Vihar Extn Ghat (Near DND Flyover), Hathi Ghat, Kalindi Kunj Ghat and Shyam Ghat,” the advisory said.
Try avoiding these roads tomorrow:
Saraswati Marg
Faiz Road
BeadonPura
Copernicus Marg
Sikandara Road
Tilak Marg
Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
Jawaharlal Nehru Marg
Wazirabad Road
Wazirabad bridge
Ring Road/ Bypass Road from Rajghat upto Burari via ISBT
MajnukaTilla
S.P. Mukherjee Marg
Rani Jhansi Road
Boulevard Road
Netaji Subhash Marg
Vikas Marg
Pushta Road
Noida Link Road
Mathura Road
The traffic police plan to divert all commercial vehicles and buses coming from Mukarba Chowk on way to Wazirabad Bridge towards ISBT bridge starting 2 pm. Those coming from trans-Yamuna area towards Ring Road will be diverted from Khajoori Khas Chowk towards Shastri Park on Pushta Road.
The police have advised people not to park their vehicles near on the road near the ghats. Parking facility has been made available at a few ghats. Also, drum beating and bursting of firecrackers will not be allowed at the ghats.