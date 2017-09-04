Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Avoid these roads during idol immersion in Delhi

Expect traffic disruption in different parts of Delhi on September 5 as Delhi Police plans to block roads to facilitate immersion of idols in a culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. According to an advisory issued by the police, traffic on roads near the Yamuna ghats will be mostly affected. The police have also appealed to the revellers to stay careful while immersion after reports of four children drowning in the city during such celebration emerged.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival during which an idol of Lord Ganesha is brought home or to public pandals. This year, the festival started on August 25.

“Main immersion will be on September 5 from 11am onwards. Arrangements for immersion have been made at Kudesia Ghat, Geeta Colony Ghat, Geeta Ghat, Mayur Vihar Extn Ghat (Near DND Flyover), Hathi Ghat, Kalindi Kunj Ghat and Shyam Ghat,” the advisory said.

Try avoiding these roads tomorrow:

Saraswati Marg

Faiz Road

BeadonPura

Copernicus Marg

Sikandara Road

Tilak Marg

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

Wazirabad Road

Wazirabad bridge

Ring Road/ Bypass Road from Rajghat upto Burari via ISBT

MajnukaTilla

S.P. Mukherjee Marg

Rani Jhansi Road

Boulevard Road

Netaji Subhash Marg

Vikas Marg

Pushta Road

Noida Link Road

Mathura Road

The traffic police plan to divert all commercial vehicles and buses coming from Mukarba Chowk on way to Wazirabad Bridge towards ISBT bridge starting 2 pm. Those coming from trans-Yamuna area towards Ring Road will be diverted from Khajoori Khas Chowk towards Shastri Park on Pushta Road.

The police have advised people not to park their vehicles near on the road near the ghats. Parking facility has been made available at a few ghats. Also, drum beating and bursting of firecrackers will not be allowed at the ghats.