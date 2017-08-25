Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Eco-friendly pandals, cultural events and more in Delhi-NCR

Knowledge and prosperity — that’s what Lord Ganesha symbolises. As you welcome the deity, on his birthday, today, revel in the 10-day festivities that have begun across the country.

Huge pandals are set-up in various neighbourhoods, and temples have incorporated special rituals and cultural performances. Individuals are also bringing home Ganesha, and embellishing him with ornaments, and offering modaks and laddoos.

If you want to experience the true spirit of the festival, here’s the lowdown on the celebrations across Delhi-NCR, where you can sing along to Ganapati Bappa Morya!

A glimpse from last year’s celebrations of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti’s Ganesh Utsav in Gurgaon.

Clean India Green India

The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Gurgaon is celebrating 25 years of its inception with the theme of Clean India, Green India. There will be a four feet eco-friendly clay idol of Ganesha. At this pandal, the use of plastic will be discouraged and the decorations will be made out of paper. This has been decided keeping in mind the objective of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. During the 10 days, there will be activities such as a kavi sammelan, a Hindi-Marathi play Guldasta, and a Marathi play U-Turn 2. There will be a musical night too.

Where: HUDA Community Centre, Sector 27, Gurgaon

When: August 25 to September 3

Timings: 7.30 pm onwards

The idol at the Ganapati Utsav at Netaji Subhash Place ground is a replica of Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

Dilli’s Lal Bagh Ka Raja

The third Lal Bagh Ka Raja Ganapati Mahotsav by Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust (Reg) will have a Ganesha idol as high as a 15-storey building. The idol will be a replica of Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja, and the organisers claim that this will be the Capital’s tallest Ganesha! “Our Ganesha has been made by artist, Kamali, who has also created the idol of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja,” says Rakesh Bindal, chairman, Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust.

Besides an embellished pandal, there will also be entertaining performances by Bollywood celebrities.

Where: Netaji Subhash Place ground, Pitampura

Timings: 8am to 10pm

Save Yamuna, Save Environment

The 16th Ganesh Mahotsav by Shri Ganesh Sewa Mandal will be celebrated on the ideals of PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat mission. The organisation also plans to save the Yamuna, by not immersing the Ganesha idol in the river on the final day of the festival. Instead, they will set-up four water tubs for immersion of Ganesha idols. The association is also encouraging the neighbourhood residents and other Ganesh pandals in the vicinity, to not to immerse the idol in the river.

Where: DDA Mini Stadium, Bank Enclave, Laxmi Nagar

Timings: 9.30am to 11pm

Odissi dancers will perform at Ganapati celebrations at Kendriya Vihar in Gurgaon.

Ganapati in Odiya-style

From the pandal theme to decorations, Ganesha idol, pooja rituals and prasad — everything reflecting the essence of Odisha will be at this pandal in Gurgaon. The Odiya community has been celebrating the Ganesha festival for eight years, in the Millennium City. This year, too, the festivities will have traditional aarti at 12.30pm and 6.30pm. Besides, there will be cultural performances by artists from Odisha.

Where: Kendriya Vihar, Community Hall, Sector 56, Gurgaon

From: August 25 to 27

Timings: 7.30pm

In the temple template

The Sree Vinayaka Mandir Committee is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand manner. On August 25, Ganapati Homam (havan) will begin from 5.30am, and in the evening at 5pm. One can also take part in the celebrations with the maha aarti at 10.30am. There will be a procession of gaja (elephant), pooja (prayer) and gau (cow). Since Ganesha is also considered the God of knowledge, one can also participate in Veda Pranayam, which will be from 4pm on the first day.

Where: Sree Vinayaka Mandir Marg, Sarojini Nagar

Timings: 5.30am

Cultural Delight

Delhi Tourism in association with Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti is all set to celebrate the year’s most awaited 10 day-long Ganesh Utsav at Dilli Haat, INA. The festivities will kick-off from August 25 in a colourful ceremony. The venue has been decorated keeping in mind the festival’s long traditional history. There’s also a temporary temple of Lord Ganesha built within the premises, where the organisers will hold morning and evening aartis. There will be a plethora of colourful cultural shows and performances by artists of various genres every evening. To satiate your taste buds, there will be a variety of food stalls.

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

When: August 25 to September 4

Timings: 11am to 10pm

