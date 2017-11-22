Gas agency employee shot dead during robbery in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar

A gas agency employee was shot dead during a robbery in west Delhi on Monday night. The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Monday when the 42-year-old victim was on the way to his employer’s house to hand over the day’s earning, police said.

According to the first information report, the victim Jagannath, along with his uncle had reached Mianwali Road in Paschim Vihar when they were stopped by three men on a motorcycle. Jagannath’s uncle told police that the three men held them at gunpoint and tried to snatch the bag containing ₹3.46 lakh in cash.

When he refused to part with the bag, Jagannath was shot on his abdomen, police said.

Eyewitnesses told police that during the scuffle the victim refused to let go of the bag and reportedly punched one of the attackers. One of the bikers then shot him before fleeing with the bag.

Investigating officials said they are probing the role of an insider, who could have tipped off the bikers about the cash. Police said Jagannath was riding pillion on a motorcycle, with his uncle driving.

The incident took place barely 200 meters from the gas agency office, police said.

Locals who had gathered at the spot reported the incident to the police control room. Jagannath was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Jagannath had been working at the gas agency with his uncle for the last 25 years. The two left the agency at around 7.30pm everyday and deposited the day’s earning at the gas agency owner’s house. “There are around 30 employees at the gas agency. We are questioning them as well. It looks like an insider leaked information about Jagannath and his uncle leaving the agency with the money,” said an officer, adding that police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to in an attempt to identify the motorcycle-borne robbers.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) MN Tiwari was not available for any comments despite repeated calls.