Ghaziabad-bound MEMU train derails near Okhla, none injured

A Ghaziabad-bound mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train derailed near Okhla on Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the derailment.

The Northern Railway said that there was no major disruption to traffic because of the incident.

The train coming from Palwal via Delhi was entering the Okhla Yard when a wheel of the MEMU train slipped off the rails, said a Northern Railway spokesperson.

“Only one wheel had come off the rail. Passengers of the derailed MEMU have been taken onwards by another EMU number 24901,” said a spokesperson of the Northern Railway.

“The railway department will find out more about the reasons behind the incident,” said Parwaiz Ahmed, the DCP Railways.

Though the railways spokesperson said the cause for the derailment was under investigation, sources said a possible mechanical fault in the axle box of the train is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

MEMU trains run primarily in semi-urban or rural areas. The derailed train, number 64055, departs from Palwal at 8:30am and reaches Ghaziabad by 11:10am.