Ghaziabad officials eye land near Hindon air force base for regional flight operations

The Ghaziabad district administration recently identified nearly seven acre of land near IAF’s Hindon air base that can be used for operation of regional flights. The land will help ease the pressure on the already congested Delhi airport.

The move to identify land comes in connection with the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). Under the RCS, the government plans to connect new regional routes and those bidding for these routes have been told that flights from Delhi will operate from Hindon Air Force base. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will develop the passenger facilities at Hindon, once the MoU is signed.

The officials of Ghaziabad district administration said that a land chunk of seven acre was identified at Sikanderpur near the air base but the land belongs to farmers and is not government land.

“We are in talks with the farmers to get the land for the proposed project. The land is near Hindon air base boundary and is more suitable for operating the regional flights than the other land pockets which we have surveyed. It is expected that the land may not be purchased altogether. We might instead try to pursue farmers to allow leased operation on the land,” said Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate of Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad officials are also scouting for further chunks of land, as nearly 35 acre would be required for future requirements. The officials have launched a land search in Sikanderpur and Bhopra villages.

Sources said that the Airport Authority of India officials have held meetings with IAF officials in November. During the meeting, various pockets of land, including the seven acre one, was taken up for discussion. The other land which we are eyeing will be used for development of full fledged civil enclave, including apron facilities.

Sources said that IAF had also raised security concerns and proposed that it would be suitable to establish the frisking/checking facility outside their operational area. It was also discussed that stakeholders should work out a plan for construction of semi-permanent porta cabins to meet requirement of 200 peak hour passengers.