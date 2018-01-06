Ghaziabad teenager, Delhi man killed by family over ‘affairs’ in separate incidents

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in New Delhi on Friday allegedly by relatives for eloping with his first cousin, while a brother and parents of a teenage girl were arrested for murdering her in Ghaziabad district for her intimacy with a boy of a lower caste.

The 15-year-old girl’s body was found on January 1 in a sugarcane field near her home in Faridnagar village, nearly 80km from Delhi. Police said the girl, the youngest of eight siblings, was strangled to death for allegedly refusing to obey the family’s order to break her relationship.

“Her action was bringing a bad name to our family. I persuaded her several times to mend her ways, but she didn’t,” her brother said.

Early on New Year’s Day, the brother and her parents allegedly went to her room and strangled her with a rope. “My parents held her hands and legs. She was dead within minutes,” he said.

Upset and repentant after the crime, he told a friend about the murder on January 2. The friend informed police about the family’s role. The three suspects were arrested and produced before a Ghaziabad court, which sent them to judicial custody.

“The mother pulled down her salwar to make the crime look like a case of sexual assault and murder,” police superintendent (rural) AK Maurya said.

In New Delhi, a 23 year-old woman’s maternal uncle and brother killed a man, identified by his first name Dinesh, for allegedly eloping with her. The woman was left wounded after the attack in Mayur Vihar.

The assailants were arrested and they have allegedly told police that they were opposed to the relationship between Dinesh, who lives with his wife and children in Seemapuri, and the woman whose marriage was fixed with another man. The wedding was scheduled for February.

“Despite the opposition from the family, the woman eloped with Dinesh four days ago,” said joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Ravindra Yadav.

Police said the suspects stabbed Dinesh and the woman as well. A home guard responded to the woman’s cries and informed police. The couple was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Dinesh was declared dead on arrival. The woman is out of danger.

Police are investigating if more people, including the woman’s parents, have a role in the murder.

Police said this was a murder carried out by people professing to be acting in defence of their family’s reputation. Many people, especially women, are killed each year in India by family members over perceived damage to “honour” that can involve eloping, fraternising with men or any other infraction against conservative social values.